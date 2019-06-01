All-night party begins as Liverpool fans celebrate Champions League victory

Fans celebrate as the Merseyside club beat London rivals Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid. Credit: PA

Liverpool fans in the Spanish capital have begun celebrating their team’s Champions League win. Tens of thousands of fans travelled to Madrid despite not having a ticket for the match, with many optimistic they would be able to snaffle one at the last-minute. Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the second minute gave the Reds an early lead, before Belgian Divock Origi guaranteed Liverpool victory with an 87th minute strike.

Liverpool fans celebrate the second goal at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Credit: PA

From throwing beers in the air and reprising Liverpool's chants, fans across the Spanish capital have embraced the win. The build-up to the game went largely without note, after police warned supporters bad behaviour would be dealt with "robustly".

Liverpool fans show support for their team in the stands during the final Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

An allegation of police heavy-handedness was made by Tottenham fans on Friday night, after reports that several were hurt. Spanish police brought in 4,700 extra officers, supplemented slightly by their Merseyside and Metropolitan counterparts from the UK, to help deal with the influx of British nationals. Tensions between some fans and police threatened to boil over as supporters from both sides queued patiently in the baking 32C heat to enter the stadium, three-and-a-half hours before kick-off.

Some Liverpool fans watched the game at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA