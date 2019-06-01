- ITV Report
See you later, alligator: 11ft-long beast breaks into Florida home through window
A Florida homeowner was woken by a noise in their kitchen to find an 11-foot-long alligator crashing about.
Clearwater Police Department posted photos of the alligator inside the resident’s kitchen, along with a smashed window that the animal broke through to get in.
Posting the photos to Twitter, the police department said: “See you later, alligator.
"A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen.”
Police said: “Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries.”
Alligators are native to only the United Statesand China, with Florida and Louisiana home to a large alligator population in the US.
There are estimated to be over one million alligators living in Florida.