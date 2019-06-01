See you later, alligator: 11ft-long beast breaks into Florida home through window

The alligator checks out the kitchen of the Florida home. Credit: Clearwater Police Department

A Florida homeowner was woken by a noise in their kitchen to find an 11-foot-long alligator crashing about. Clearwater Police Department posted photos of the alligator inside the resident’s kitchen, along with a smashed window that the animal broke through to get in.

Posting the photos to Twitter, the police department said: “See you later, alligator. "A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen.”

