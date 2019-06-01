- ITV Report
Britons among eight climbers missing after Himalayas avalanche
Several Britons are among eight climbers missing on India's second highest mountain following an avalanche.
The group was being led by experienced UK-based climbing guide, Martin Moran, who founded Moran Mountain in Lochcarron, in the Highlands of Scotland in the mid-1980s
It's understood as well as the missing Britons, there are two men from the US, an Australian woman and an Indian guide.
They were attempting to scale Nanda Devi in the Himalayas but failed to return to base camp on Sunday, prompting fears they could have been trapped by an avalanche.
Local mountaineers said there had been an incident on their proposed route.
Search parties have set out to reach the group's last known camp but it's expected to take several days to reach it.
Nanda Devi is the world's 23rd highest peak, standing 25,643ft high. It was first scaled in 1936.
According to the Moran Mountain website: "We are one of Britain's most experienced mountain adventure companies offering courses, tours, guiding and expeditions in Scotland, Norway, the Alps and the Himalaya.
"Founder Martin Moran, a British Mountain Guide, set out in 1985 to offer guiding in some of the worlds most stunning mountains."