Britons among eight climbers missing after Himalayas avalanche

Several Britons are among eight climbers missing on India's second highest mountain following an avalanche.

The group was being led by experienced UK-based climbing guide, Martin Moran, who founded Moran Mountain in Lochcarron, in the Highlands of Scotland in the mid-1980s

It's understood as well as the missing Britons, there are two men from the US, an Australian woman and an Indian guide.

They were attempting to scale Nanda Devi in the Himalayas but failed to return to base camp on Sunday, prompting fears they could have been trapped by an avalanche.