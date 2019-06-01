Coronation Street triumphs at British Soap Awards for second year running

Hollyoaks secured four gongs including the best British soap award - the most coveted prize of the night at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday.

The 34-year-old played the role of Aidan Connor, who took his own life in a powerful storyline last year which explored male mental health .

The ITV soap secured five awards, with Ward taking to the stage twice to collect the best storyline and best single episode gongs.

Coronation Street has dominated at the British Soap Awards for a second year running, with the show's suicide storyline starring Shayne Ward earning numerous gongs.

The cast erupted in cheers as the Channel 4 show's title was called out as the winner, before taking to the stage.

Jessica Fox, who plays Nancy Hayton, spoke on behalf of the throng of stars.

She said: "Thank-you so much. First of all we want to say a massive thank-you to all our viewers. All of you who have voted for us.

"As we get on this stage we are so excited and thrilled. I also want to say thank-you to all the other soaps. You make us raise the bar higher year on year on year. So thank-you to all of you.

"The public wants to see diversity on their screens and we hope that we represent that."

Show host Phillip Schofield was then forced to cut her off as the programme ran past its 10pm deadline.

EastEnders and Hollyoaks entered the night with 14 nods each.

But the east London-based soap secured just three awards: Gillian Wright won female best dramatic performance; the best young performance gong went to Kara-Leah Fernandes; and she and on-screen father Roger Griffiths were then named best on-screen partnership.