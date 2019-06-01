Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Eleven killed in shooting in Virginia Beach

Emergency vehicle attend the scene following a shooting in Virginia Beach Photo: Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Eleven people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a local government building in Virginia Beach.

Police Chief James Cervera said that a shooter opened fire and shot “indiscriminately” at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building on Friday afternoon.

Police officers at the scene following the shooting in Virginia Beach Credit: Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Mr Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect.

He said the suspect was a long-time employee of the city’s Public Works Department.

One of the people shot is a police officer.