Lib Dems call for freedom of information legislation to be expanded

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the Scottish Government to update freedom of information (FOI) legislation.

A submission has been made to the Public Audit and Post-legislative Scrutiny Committee which is currently examining the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002.

It calls for the law to include private companies delivering public contracts, with some worth as much as £7 billion, and raises concerns about the roles of special advisers and their influence in the process.

The submission also highlights critical meetings which were attended by senior SNP ministers but not minuted, including on the future of the Police Scotland Chief Constable.

Tavish Scott MSP said the act “revolutionised the public’s right to access information”, calling it “one of Holyrood’s greatest successes”.

He added: “However, I have told the Committee of a number of questionable FOI practices, such as the Scottish Government interfering in local authorities responding to freedom of information requests.

“All too often we’re finding political advisers have too much power or the public interest test is being wheeled out as a get out of jail free card.

“Conducting high-profile high-interest meetings without taking notes rips up the FOI rulebook and is a tactic to avoid paper trails to keep Parliament and the public in the dark.”