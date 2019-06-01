Liverpool beat Tottenham to win Champions League

Liverpool have won the Champions League after beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid. Credit: AP

Liverpool are the new Champions of Europe after they beat Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's final of the Champions League, winning 2-0. Almost 100,000 British fans had travelled to the Spanish capital for the game, despite not having a ticket for the match - but that didn't stop the pre-match party atmosphere. Mohamed Salah's penalty in the second minute gave the Reds an early lead, before Belgian Divock Origi guaranteed Liverpool victory with an 87th minute strike.

Liverpool have won the Champions League after beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid. Credit: PA

As the final whistle blew at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, six miles away in the centre of Madrid jubilant fans embraced, threw beers into the air, and began reprising the chants from the Anfield terraces. Liverpool fan Joseph Hall, 26, from Leeds, said: "We drove 650km from Barcelona to get here (Madrid) and we watched it outside a bl***y kebab shop. "We underestimated how many people would be here. "But it's all worth it - it's the best day ever. Party time."

Liverpool supporters celebrate the victory in a pub at the final whistle of the Champions League final football match. Credit: AP

The build-up to the game went largely without note, after police warned supporters bad behaviour would be dealt with "robustly". An allegation of police heavy-handedness was made by Tottenham fans on Friday night, after reports that several were hurt. Spanish police brought in 4,700 extra officers, supplemented slightly by their Merseyside and Metropolitan counterparts from the UK, to help deal with the influx of British nationals.

Liverpool supporters celebrate the Champions League victory. Credit: PA