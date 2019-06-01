Multiple boats carrying migrants arrive off Kent coast Credit: PA

An MP has hit out at the UK's migrant "crisis" after reports of multiple boats arriving off the Kent coast. Kent MP Charlie Elphicke responded to reports of eight boats carrying migrants being dealt with, claiming it would mean "a record number of boats arriving in a single day". The UK Border Force has said it is responding to a number of incidents following reports of boats carrying migrants arriving off the Kent coast.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said it had assisted the force with nine vessels on Saturday morning. Mr Elphicke said on Twitter: "This crisis was meant to have been dealt with at Christmas, yet numbers continue to rise. "It looks set to surge to record levels through the summer. "The Home Office needs to get a grip on this crisis."

