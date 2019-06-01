- ITV Report
-
Multiple boats carrying migrants arrive off Kent coast
An MP has hit out at the UK's migrant "crisis" after reports of multiple boats arriving off the Kent coast.
Kent MP Charlie Elphicke responded to reports of eight boats carrying migrants being dealt with, claiming it would mean "a record number of boats arriving in a single day".
The UK Border Force has said it is responding to a number of incidents following reports of boats carrying migrants arriving off the Kent coast.
A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said it had assisted the force with nine vessels on Saturday morning.
Mr Elphicke said on Twitter: "This crisis was meant to have been dealt with at Christmas, yet numbers continue to rise.
"It looks set to surge to record levels through the summer.
"The Home Office needs to get a grip on this crisis."
Border force vessels, RNLI lifeboats from Dover, Dungeness and Rye and coastguard rescue teams from Folkestone, Langdon and Rye Bay have been involved in the response.
A Border Force spokeswoman confirmed it was dealing with ongoing small boat incidents.
Images of men being given blankets by emergency service workers on Winchelsea Beach in East Sussex have been shared on Twitter.
A spokesman for Kent Police said it had provided support to the Border Force.
An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said it is "committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country".
She added: "We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."