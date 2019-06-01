Special stamps to commemorate D-Day landings anniversary

The 11 stamps also feature British paratroopers synchronising watches prior to take-off and commandos leaving their landing craft and wading ashore on Juno.

A set of stamps is being issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, showing images of soldiers, aircraft and assault beaches.

Royal Mail said it consulted with the Spirit of Normandy Trust and Imperial War Museums on the stamp issue.

Richard Palusinski, chairman of the Spirit of Normandy Trust, said: “D-Day was one of the most significant events of the 20th century and had a massive impact on world history.

“It is fitting that those who participated in securing the freedom we now enjoy should be remembered by the issue of these excellent special stamps.”

Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: “The Allied assault of D-Day and Operation Overlord would prove to be one of the key turning points of the war.

“Seventy-five years on, as these events pass from memory into history, our new stamps pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all those who took part.”

The stamps will be on sale from June 6.