What the papers say – June 1

Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK features on many of the front pages on Saturday, while Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green also makes headlines.

The Sun carries an interview with the US president ahead of his arrival in the UK on Monday in which Mr Trump backs Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister.

He also calls the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” for comments she made before the 2016 presidential election suggesting she would leave the US if he won.

The Times reports that Mr Trump will meet Mr Johnson during his three-day trip, while there has also been speculation around a potential meeting with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.