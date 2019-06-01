What will Donald Trump get up to during his UK and Ireland visit?

Donald Trump will visit Theresa May and the Queen, but protests are once again expected. Credit: PA

US President Donald Trump will visit the UK for three days before an overnight stay in Ireland, with another huge security operation planned amid expected protests. He is set to have lunch with the Queen, have breakfast and talks with Theresa May and attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, during his three-day visit to Britain. The state visit, beginning on Monday, follows his working visit to the UK last July. Here is his itinerary:

Monday June 3

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will arrive in the morning and be officially welcomed by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace. He will have a private lunch with the Queen and view a special exhibition of items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection. Later, accompanied by the Duke of York, Mr and Mrs Trump will visit Westminster Abbey for a tour, and the president will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Charles and Camilla will host Mr Trump and the First Lady for tea at Clarence House, followed by a state banquet at Buckingham Palace that evening where both the Queen and Mr Trump will make speeches.

Tuesday June 4

Mr Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will co-host a business breakfast meeting with senior UK and US business leaders. The event at St James’s Palace will also be attended by the Duke of York.

The US leader will hold talks with Mrs May at 10 Downing Street, after which they will give a press conference. Ahead of the June trip, Mr Trump praised Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, describing them as friends of his and hinting that he may meet them during the visit. The remarks about Mrs May’s political rivals risk embarrassing the outgoing Prime Minister, as she prepares to step down from her post on June 7. Mr and Mrs Trump will host a dinner at Winfield House - the official residence of Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK - in Regent’s Park, which will be attended by Charles and Camilla, who will represent the Queen.

Wednesday June 5

Mr and Mrs Trump will join the Queen and Charles at Southsea Common in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Security has also been tightened for the UK’s national commemorations of the D-Day anniversary, which will be attended by international figures including the Queen and Mr Trump on Wednesday.

Members of the public will be prevented from watching the event, with a double-layered solid fence to be erected around Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Portsmouth Together Against Trump has said it will protest against the visit, telling the Portsmouth News it will do so in a respectful manner.

