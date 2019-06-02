Caver dies in Yorkshire Dales despite 17-hour rescue operation

A caver has died in the Yorkshire Dales despite a 17-hour rescue operation to get him out involving almost 100 volunteers.

The Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon at Curtain Pot, on Fountains Fell, North Yorkshire.

A statement on the CRO’s website said the man, who was part of a group of three, broke his leg in a 6m (20ft) fall deep within the cave.

It said the narrowness of the passages in the unmapped exploration cave provided severe difficulties for rescuers and the man died before he could be brought to the surface.

The statement, posted on Sunday, said the man "fell approximately 6m down a pitch deep within the cave concerned, sustaining a suspected fractured femur".