Massive cruise ship collides with tourist boat and crashes into Venice dock

Italian media report that at least five people have been injured in the crash.

A large cruise ship has collided with a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice.

The collision happened about 8:30am on Sunday on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark’s Square in the north-eastern Italian city.

Video of the crash shows the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, ploughing into the much smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people run away in panic.

Luigi Bragnaro, mayor of Venice, has said they are waiting for more information and have cancelled a regatta and procession.

"Right now we have to give priority to rescue," he tweeted.

Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.