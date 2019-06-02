Hot day for the UK with chance of showers in the north

Outbreaks of showery rain across the far west will spread eastwards through the day.

Some of this will be heavy, and could turn thundery into the afternoon. To the east, it will remain largely dry with some sunshine, but there is the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Turning sunnier from the west but it will be fresher, and winds will strengthen across the far northwest.

Remaining hot across eastern England, with a top temperature of 28 Celsius (82F).