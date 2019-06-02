Hovis brings back much-loved ‘Boy on the Bike’ advert

Hovis’s classic “Boy on the Bike” advert is set to return to TV screens across the country, 46 years after it was last seen.

The short film, which was crowned the “most iconic UK advert of all time” last month, will be shown on ITV on Monday evening.

Renowned director Ridley Scott, who launched his career with the original advert, has remastered it in conjunction with the British Film Institute (BFI) national archive.

The “Boy on the Bike” first aired in 1973 and tells the story of a little boy pushing a bike loaded with bread up a cobbled hill.

The advert was named the UK’s “most iconic” in April after research firm Kantar surveyed more than 1,000 consumers on the most heart-warming and memorable advert.

Hovis said it hopes to introduce the advert to a new generation who still appreciate its “core message of hard-work, family and the strength of community”.