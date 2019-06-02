- ITV Report
Liverpool team return home ahead of open-top bus parade to celebrate Champions League win
Liverpool's Champions League winning team have touched down in the city with their newest piece of silverware.
The players and staff arrived at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport shortly before 1pm, ahead of their victory parade on Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of fans are expected to fill the city's streets in a bid to glimpse the players and the Champions League trophy.
The Reds lifted their sixth title in Europe’s premier competition after beating Tottenham by two goals in the final on Saturday night.
Celebrations continued well into the night both in Madrid and around Liverpool, with many meeting outside Anfield with flags and scarves.
The club is now set to formally celebrate the win with fans with an open-top bus parade through the city.
The parade, which starts at 4pm, will begin at Allerton Maze, south Liverpool, and travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover.
From there it will journey along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand before finishing at Blundell Street, along the city’s UNESCO World Heritage waterfront.
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson tweeted: “Make sure you get to your vantage points around the City on time to welcome home the victorious @LFC the Liverpool team bus parade route is below and starts at 4.00 pm. Have great day and well done Liverpool FC.”
The parade takes place at a time when Liverpool is already staging two major events – River Festival Liverpool and the Bordeaux Wine Festival – which are already expected to attract tens of thousands of people to the city.
Liverpool City Council said significant travel disruption was expected around the parade route.
Travel advice is available at www.merseytravel.gov.uk.