Liverpool team return home ahead of open-top bus parade to celebrate Champions League win

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Liverpool's Champions League winning team have touched down in the city with their newest piece of silverware.

The players and staff arrived at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport shortly before 1pm, ahead of their victory parade on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill the city's streets in a bid to glimpse the players and the Champions League trophy.

The Reds lifted their sixth title in Europe’s premier competition after beating Tottenham by two goals in the final on Saturday night.

Celebrations continued well into the night both in Madrid and around Liverpool, with many meeting outside Anfield with flags and scarves.

The club is now set to formally celebrate the win with fans with an open-top bus parade through the city.