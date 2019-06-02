Missing mountain guide Martin Moran's family 'deeply saddened' as climbers disappear in Himalayas following avalanche

The family of a British mountain guide, who is missing along with the seven climbers he was leading in the Himalayas, have said they are "deeply saddened" after an avalanche on the mountain range.

Martin Moran, who is originally from Tyneside, was leading the party in their attempts to reach the top of an unclimbed summit in a remote area.

While his family said it was "not entirely clear" what had happened to the group - which included another three British climbers - they said there was "clear evidence that a sizeable avalanche had occurred" on 7,816-metre Nanda Devi, India's second highest mountain.

Mr Moran has been a mountain guide since 1985 and set up his company Moran Mountain, which is based in Strathcarron in the Highlands, together with his wife Joy - with the couple's grown up children Hazel and Alex both also working with the family business.

Searches have been taking place in a bid to find the missing climbers after the alarm was raised on Friday morning.

In a statement Mr Moran's family said they are "deeply saddened by the tragic events unfolding in the Nanda Devi region of the Indian Himalaya."

"As a family, we share the same emotions that all next of kin are experiencing in not knowing the whereabouts or wellbeing of those closest to us."

They continued: "There was clear evidence that a sizeable avalanche had occurred on the mountain and it seemed to be on or very near the route that would be taken by the climbing group."