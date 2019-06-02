Memorial services to mark 25 years since RAF Chinook crash

Services are being held to mark the 25th anniversary of the RAF Chinook helicopter disaster.

Relatives of the 29 people who died when the aircraft crashed on the Mull of Kintyre in south-west Scotland were expected to attend the commemorations on Sunday.

They will join members of the local community at Southend Parish Church on the peninsula to remember the 25 passengers and four crew who perished in the 1994 tragedy.

The helicopter was on its way from RAF Aldergrove near Belfast to Inverness when it crashed into a hillside in thick fog.