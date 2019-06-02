MSPs call for ‘sustainable investment’ in own pension fund

Holyrood politicians are campaigning for their pensions to come from “ethical investments” rather than the oil and gas industry. A cross-party group of MSPs are pushing the issue, along with former local government minister Marco Biagi. They spoke out ahead of a meeting of MSPs’ pension fund trustees, which will consider if they should continue investing in the fossil fuel industry. The MSP pension fund currently invests at least £1 million in oil, gas and coal companies such as Shell, BHP and Rio Tinto, the environmental charity Friends of the Earth Scotland said. But Labour’s Claudia Beamish argued making sustainable investments was “key” to Scotland becoming a net-zero economy.

She said: “We’re in the midst of a climate crisis, but investment in green jobs has plummeted in the UK and jobs in renewable energy are being lost overseas. This challenge needs an urgent response at all levels. “The time has come for the Scottish Government and Parliament to begin ethical environmental investments for a sustainable future, for workers, communities, children, and grandchildren.” Alison Johnstone of the Scottish Green Party stated: “Fossil fuels are fuelling the breakdown of our climate and have no future on a safe planet. As politicians we should be leading the way on the transformation of our economy into one that delivers prosperity without costing lives and destroying our precious environment. “As MSPs we need to use our pension funds to back this change, and that means divesting from fossil fuels.”

