Pensioner Colin Thackery wins Britain's Got Talent

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery has won Britain's Got Talent after his moving performance of Love Changes Everything.

The 89-year-old said he was "astonished" to have won the 2019 series of the ITV show.

"I don't know what to say," he told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, as judge Simon Cowell saluted him

He added: "I'm stuck for words, for a change."

After performing Love Changes Everything for the finale, Mr Thackery said he would "die happy" if he had the chance to sing for the Queen.

"I served my Queen for 25 years and to think I could sing for her would be the end," he said.