Tory leadership contender Javid toys with scrapping top rate of income tax

Tory leadership hopeful Sajid Javid has said he would consider scrapping the top rate of income tax in a bid to boost the economy.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Javid said: “I’m a low tax person,” adding: “I think [cutting taxes] can pay for itself, it leads to more dynamism in business.”

Mr Javid points to George Osborne’s move to cut the top rate of tax from 50p to 45p, which saw tax revenues increase.

“If it can be demonstrated that a further cut in the additional rate can raise more taxable revenues that should be looked at,” he said.

Meanwhile, his leadership rival Michael Gove is said to be prepared to delay Brexit until the end of next year rather than leave without a deal on October 31.

A source close to Mr Gove told the Telegraph: “Simply trying to go for no deal before the UK is properly prepared will lead to a general election with Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street and risks Brexit being cancelled altogether.”