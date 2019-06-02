UK Weather Forecast: Rain clearing many areas but remaining wet and windy in far north west.

Tonight:Rain will clear southeastern areas. Showery rain will affect parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland where it will be windy, with local gales. Clear spells and isolated showers elsewhere.

Monday:Most will have a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, although some southern and eastern parts could stay dry. Staying windy with showery rain across northwestern parts. Feeling cool.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Unsettled with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, heavy and thundery in places. Longer spells of rain and stronger winds are possible at times. Often feeling rather cool.