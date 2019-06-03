Apple introduces period tracking and iOS dark mode

The Apple Watch is to allow female users to track their menstrual cycle from the device for the first time.

A new feature will allow users to receive alerts when their cycle is about to begin and when they are most fertile.

It was one of a number of advancements unveiled at the tech giant’s annual developer conference, WWDC, in California.

Apple confirmed the next version of iOS, the software used to power the iPhone and iPad, will introduce a dark mode for the first time, making devices easier to use in low-light conditions.

It will also include a range of security and privacy features, including a new “sign in with Apple” tool which will allow users to sign in to websites and services using their Apple ID, rather than using a social media account and sharing personal information.