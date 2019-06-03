Police drop probe into journalists over Loughinisland TV documentary

A criminal investigation into two journalists arrested over confidential material they aired in a documentary has been dropped. Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey were arrested last August over the alleged theft of a police watchdog document that appeared in their film on a notorious loyalist massacre during the Northern Ireland Troubles. The reporters, who insist the material on the Loughinisland killings came from an anonymous whistleblower, have been on bail ever since. The Police Service of Northern Ireland had asked Durham Constabulary to investigate the theft. Both organisations confirmed on Monday night that the reporters were no longer under investigation – though they said the probe into the theft would continue.

Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney outside Musgrave Street police station in Belfast after their arrest last August Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey told the Press Association: “Tonight, our first thoughts are with the Loughinisland families. “The attack on us was an attack on them. We call on the PSNI and Durham to apologise to them for putting them through this unlawful charade. “The police have dropped the case for one reason only – finally, they accept that by arresting us and raiding our homes and offices, they were the ones that acted unlawfully.” The film makers’ case has attracted worldwide attention, with the award-winning reporters having mobilised a high-profile campaign against what they portrayed as an attack on press freedom. Durham Police had been called in by officers from Northern Ireland to investigate the alleged theft. The development comes days after three senior judges in Belfast quashed warrants used by police to seize a wide range of journalistic material from early morning raids on the men’s homes and their film company, Fine Point. Their 2017 documentary No Stone Unturned broke new ground by naming suspects it said were involved in the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) killings of six Catholic men gathered in a village pub watching the Republic of Ireland play a World Cup football match on TV.

Patsy O’Hare, Barney Green, Adrian Rogan, Eamon Byrne, Daniel McCreanor and Malcom Jenkinson died in the Heights Bar Credit: Loughinisland/PA

No-one has ever been convicted of the murders. Police had been investigating how information contained in a Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland document appeared in No Stone Unturned. As the Loughinisland killings have long been linked to allegations of police collusion, PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton had asked Durham Police to conduct the investigation, citing potential conflict of interest concerns if local officers led the probe. Monday’s development came hours after a court heard that the haul of journalistic documents and equipment that police inappropriately seized from Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey were now available for them to reclaim. The men are due to collect their possessions from a Belfast police station on Tuesday – an event that is now set to have a celebratory tone in light of the police move.

George Hamilton Credit: Liam McBurney/PA