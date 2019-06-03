At least 13 die as Sudan troops clear protest camp in early morning assault

A protester wearing a Sudanese flag flashes the victory sign in front of burning tyres near Khartoum. Credit: AP

Sudanese security forces have attacked aprotest camp in the capital Khartoum, killing at least 13 people, witnesses and protest leaders said. In videos posted online amid the early-morning assault, civilians were seen running through streets lined with sit-in tents, heads down, as the sound of gunfire filled the air. Smoke rose from the area. "Wounded people are lying on the ground the reception area as there are not enough beds," said Azza al-Kamel, a doctor at the Royal Care hospital near the sprawling sit-in area outside the military headquarters in the capital. The Sudan Doctors' Committee said at least 13 people were killed and more than 200 wounded, many by gunfire.

Smoke rises above the city of Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: AP

By midday, security forces controlled almost the entire camp, pushing out protesters and sealing off the area, two protesters said. "We are out and cannot get in," said Hisham Shalbi, a protest leader. They said only a few small pockets of protesters in the area remain. The camp has been the epicentre of a protest movement that first succeeded in forcing the overthrow of Sudan's long-time strongman Omar al-Bashir in April. After the military removed Mr al-Bashir and seized power, tens of thousands of protesters remained in the camp and other protest sites, saying an end to his 30-year rule was not enough and demanding a speedy transition to civilian rule.

Burning tyres set by protesters send black smoke into the skies near Khartoum's army headquarters. Credit: AP