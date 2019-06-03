Boris Johnson to fight summons over £350m claim, says private prosecutor

Boris Johnson has launched an appeal against the summons issued to him over allegations of misconduct in a public office, the businessman prosecuting him has announced.

Campaigner Marcus Ball, 29, said Mr Johnson had launched a judicial review application in the Administrative Court.

Mr Johnson’s lawyers will argue the summons issued to him last Wednesday by District Judge Margot Coleman was unlawful, and that the criminal proceedings against him should be suspended until the judicial review application is determined, Mr Ball said.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment.