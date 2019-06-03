Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for three-day state visit

US President Donald Trump has arrived on Air Force One in the UK for a three-day state visit, before an overnight stay in Ireland. After arriving at Stansted Airport, Mr Trump and wife Melania were met by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and US Ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson.

Donald Trump shakes hands with US Ambassador Woody Johnson as he arrives in the UK. Credit: Pool

Mr Trump briefly held hands with the First Lady as they walked towards Marine One, the helicopter which will take them to Winfield House, the home of the US Ambassador where they will stay. The couple are not staying an Buckingham Palace, due to restoration works which are on going. As he left the plane, Mr Trump appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.

Donald Trump saluted a police officer after arriving at Stansted Airport. Credit: Pool

After spending the morning at Winfield House, Mr Trump will go to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace, have tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, before attending a state banquet held by the Queen which will be attended by Theresa May, US business people and other dignitaries. During Monday, Mr Trump will also view a special exhibition of items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection, have a tour of Westminster Abbey, and lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. At Buckingham Palace, the Royal Standard is flying, signalling that the Queen is already in residence awaiting Mr Trump's arrival. Scores of uniformed police officers are in position across London, with The Mall and other roads in front of the palace closed to traffic. Workers are still putting in place the vast numbers of metal security barriers, preventing the usual crowd of tourists from gathering in front of the Queen's London home.

Air Force One lands at Stansted Airport. Credit: Pool