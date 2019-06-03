- ITV Report
Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for three-day state visit
US President Donald Trump has arrived on Air Force One in the UK for a three-day state visit, before an overnight stay in Ireland.
After arriving at Stansted Airport, Mr Trump and wife Melania were met by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and US Ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson.
Mr Trump briefly held hands with the First Lady as they walked towards Marine One, the helicopter which will take them to Winfield House, the home of the US Ambassador where they will stay.
The couple are not staying an Buckingham Palace, due to restoration works which are on going.
As he left the plane, Mr Trump appeared to salute a police officer who was also there to meet him.
After spending the morning at Winfield House, Mr Trump will go to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace, have tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, before attending a state banquet held by the Queen which will be attended by Theresa May, US business people and other dignitaries.
During Monday, Mr Trump will also view a special exhibition of items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection, have a tour of Westminster Abbey, and lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
At Buckingham Palace, the Royal Standard is flying, signalling that the Queen is already in residence awaiting Mr Trump's arrival.
Scores of uniformed police officers are in position across London, with The Mall and other roads in front of the palace closed to traffic.
Workers are still putting in place the vast numbers of metal security barriers, preventing the usual crowd of tourists from gathering in front of the Queen's London home.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump and Mrs May will co-host a business breakfast meeting with senior UK and US business leaders. The event at St James’s Palace will also be attended by the Duke of York.
In the evening, the US President will host a dinner at the US Ambassador's residence, Winfield House.
On Wednesday, Mr and Mrs Trump will join the Queen and Prince Charles at Southsea Common in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Later on Wednesday, after the UK state visit has come to an end, Mr and Mrs Trump will travel to the Republic of Ireland to stay overnight at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.
During his visit he will hold a bilateral meeting with Irish premier Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport.
During the visit, the giant inflatable Donald Trump baby blimp is expected to fly over London after its owners reached their fundraising target.
Organisers plan to fly the 20ft blimp above Parliament Square for two hours from 9am on Tuesday, the second day of Mr Trump’s UK visit.
Although Mr Trump visited the UK in July 2018 and met both the Prime Minister and the Queen, that was not a state visit, but a working one.