Donald Trump praises Boris Johnson but rebukes Sadiq Khan as he departs for UK

Donald Trump praised Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, talked up the prospect of a Brexit trade deal, rebuked Sadiq Khan and denied making “bad” comments about the Duchess of Sussex as he set off for Britain. The US president said he expected his three-day state visit to be “very important” and “very interesting” as he left the White House on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters over the din of his waiting Marine One helicopter, Mr Trump was asked if he planned to meet Mr Johnson during the trip. “Well, I think I may meet with him. He’s been a friend of mine. He’s been very nice. I have a very good relationship with him,” the president said of the Tory leadership hopeful. He went on: “I have a very good relationship with Nigel Farage, with many people over there (in the UK) and we’ll see what happens. I may meet with him. They want to meet. We’ll see what happens.” Accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, the president will arrive aboard Air Force One on Monday morning having already created a considerable degree of political turbulence with comments on the Tory leadership race, Brexit and the Duchess of Sussex.

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, waves as they walk to Air Force One Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Ahead of the visit, he called on Britain to leave the European Union without a deal if Brussels refuses to meet its demands and urged the Government to send Mr Farage into the negotiations. The controversy was further exacerbated on Sunday when the US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, suggested the NHS would be on the table in post-Brexit trade talks. Addressing the prospect of a transatlantic trade deal, Mr Trump said: “(We’re) going to the UK. I think it’ll be very important. It certainly will be very interesting. There’s a lot going on in the UK. And I’m sure it’s going to work out very well for them. “As you know, they want to do trade with the United States, and I think there’s an opportunity for a very big trade deal at some point in the near future. And we’ll see how that works out.”

