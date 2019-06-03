- ITV Report
Iconic Brixham fish market 'shout' auction takes place for the last time
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
For longer than anyone can remember, fish has been sold in the Devon port of Brixham the traditional way - with an auctioneer shouting out prices and awaiting a nod or a wave from a buyer.
That age old system ended on Monday.
Time has moved on and trawler-men want a wider market for their catches.
It's not just the end of an era but an end to business as from Tuesday it will be an online auction.
When ITV News Correspondent asked a buyer if he was ready to go on the web, John Wadling responded: "No I ain't because I haven't been brought up that way.
"It has always been like this, it has always made good money and it is a sad day."
The fishing port of Brixham has a fishing tradition dating back to the 14th century and is credited with being one of the birthplaces of trawling.
In the 1920s fish were bought and sold off the floor in Brixham, crude by today's standards yet it still involved an auctioneer shouting for the highest bidder.
It now holds the title of England's largest fish market by value of fish sold.
Opening up the market to the world is an opportunity for those that run it and feel this places need to change.
Barry Young, who works for Brixham Trawler Agents, told ITV News: "We look around the High Streets now and we look around the world and it's going online and we needed to not be left behind."
A new tide will rise at dawn on Tuesday bringing quiet technology to buyers, one thing won't that - this town will stay as it always been - a working fishing port.