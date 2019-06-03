Iconic Brixham fish market 'shout' auction takes place for the last time

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

For longer than anyone can remember, fish has been sold in the Devon port of Brixham the traditional way - with an auctioneer shouting out prices and awaiting a nod or a wave from a buyer. That age old system ended on Monday. Time has moved on and trawler-men want a wider market for their catches. It's not just the end of an era but an end to business as from Tuesday it will be an online auction.

Brixham now holds the title of England's largest fish market by value of fish sold. Credit: ITV News

When ITV News Correspondent asked a buyer if he was ready to go on the web, John Wadling responded: "No I ain't because I haven't been brought up that way. "It has always been like this, it has always made good money and it is a sad day." The fishing port of Brixham has a fishing tradition dating back to the 14th century and is credited with being one of the birthplaces of trawling.

A new tide will rise at dawn on Tuesday bringing quiet technology to buyers. Credit: ITV News