Advertisement ITV Report 3 June 2019 at 4:51am In Pictures: Donald and Melania Trump head for Britain President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, wave as they board Air Force One Photo: Alex Brandon/AP Donald Trump and wife Melania are flying to Britain for a three-day state visit.The US president and first lady left the White House on Sunday evening. Mr Trump spoke to the media as he departed the White House en route to London Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP The Trumps first flew to Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC on board the president’s Marine One helicopter Credit: Alex Brandon/AP The pair then boarded Air Force One Credit: Alex Brandon/AP The plane took off at around 8.45pm local time (1.45am BST) and is expected to arrive at Stansted Airport later on Monday morning Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Last updated Mon 3 Jun 2019 Share Tweet Reddit