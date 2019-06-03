From touch down on British soil to Buckingham Palace: Day One of Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeted the Trumps at Buckingham Palace. Credit: AP

From the moment Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Stansted Airport on Monday morning, the hours that have passed have been a whirlwind. The US President is here for a three-day state visit which will see him undertake numerous engagements including a state banquet and paying tribute to the allied servicemen who took part in D-Day on the 75th anniversary of the landings.

A display of pomp and pageantry has greeted Mr Trump and his entourage from the moment Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport. Mr Trump and the First Lady were greeted with a guard of honour by airmen from the RAF Regiment as they walked off Air Force One.

However, as he landed, Mr Trump could not resist creating headlines in the UK by making offensive comments on Twitter about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, branding him a "stone cold loser". In return the Mayor's office fired back, saying Mr Trump was offering "childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States".

After disembarking Air Force One, the Trump's made their way by helicopter to Winfield House, the home of the US Ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson. A short time later, the US President and his entourage made their way to Buckingham Palace, again by helicopter, where they were welcomed by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as they stepped off Marine One.

The pair were then taken to meet the Queen - their second introduction following Mr Trump's working visit to Britain last summer. The monarch provided a warm greeting and shook hands with Mr Trump.

After meeting the Queen, Mr Trump was then invited by the Prince of Wales to inspect the Guard of Honour, who were wearing their famous scarlet tunics and bearskins.

While the US President and First Lady stood with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla as a band played both countries' national anthems, Mr Trump's entourage, which includes his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, watched from a balcony above.

However, not everyone was pleased to see Mr Trump. Protesters outside the palace made their feelings towards the President known through placards. One demonstrator was pictured dressed up as the Statue of Liberty carrying a sign that read: ''The statue of taking liberties''.

Not all those gathered outside Buckingham Palace were against the President, many were there to support him.

A huge security operation is in place for the visit, with large areas around Buckingham Palace cordoned off, while police officers could also be seen standing on the roof.

The President and his wife spent time in sombre reflection by the tomb of the unknown warrior as a choir performed behind them. Mr Trump greeted and spoke briefly to some of the singers.