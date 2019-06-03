iPhone and Apple Watch updates expected at Apple’s developer conference

A dark mode for the iPhone and the end of iTunes could be among the announcements made by Apple on Monday at its annual developer conference.

The next version of iOS, the software which powers the iPhone and iPad, is expected to be previewed at the event alongside the operating systems for the Apple Watch and Apple’s Mac computers.

Known as the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), the multi-day event is expected to be attended by thousands of developers, all looking to test out future versions of Apple software for the first time.

There have been reports the updates will include ending support for iTunes, the firm’s long-running music and video content platform.