Theresa May urged to confront Donald Trump over climate change approach

The president has previously called climate change a 'Chinese hoax' and 'bull****'. Credit: PA

Hundreds of climate change experts have urged Theresa May to confront Donald Trump over his approach to the issue during his state visit this week. A letter signed by 250 academics from universities and research bodies across the UK states the US president’s “refusal” to tackle global warming is “increasing risks for lives and livelihoods” around the world. The experts praise the UK’s international role in tackling climate change but say Mr Trump’s visit is “incompatible” with it while he is “undermining” US domestic and international efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

It reads: “The president’s refusal to tackle climate change, and particularly his initiation of the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement, is increasing risks for lives and livelihoods in the United States, the United Kingdom and around the world.” They urge the Prime Minister to tell Mr Trump to accept the scientific evidence of the threat of man-made climate change; support policies in the US to reduce greenhouse gases to zero by 2050, and collaborate with international efforts to combat climate change. The president has previously called climate change a “Chinese hoax” and “bull****”.

