Potential therapy based on natural immune defence ‘could help beat superbugs’

Potential therapy based on the natural immune defences could be key to helping beat superbugs, according to a new study.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh found the LL-37 molecule produced by the human body changes the way cells behave when invaded by bacteria.

Focusing on lung diseases, seen as increasingly resistant to antibiotics, the team found LL-37 specifically targets infected cells to reveal what is wrong and produce a signal in specialised cells known as neutrophils.

At the same time the molecule causes the infected cells to self-destruct, removing the threat before the bacteria can spread to other healthy cells.