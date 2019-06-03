The Queen and Donald Trump celebrate 'treasured friendship' at state banquet at Buckingham Palace

The Queen and Donald Trump have praised the relationship between the UK and US as he attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty said she is "delighted to welcome" Mr Trump as they celebrate an alliance which had ensured the "safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades".

In her speech, she spoke of the "new challenges" the US and the UK face in the 21st century, and stressed the bonds between the two countries.

"The anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together," she said.

The US President was on his best behaviour so as not to discuss Brexit or trade deals during the banquet.