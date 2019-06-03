The present the Queen gave to Donald Trump on US president's visit to Buckingham Palace

The Queen presented US President Donald Trump with a specially decorated book written by war-time prime minister Winston Churchill.

Mr Trump was gifted with a first edition of The Second World War from 1959, complete with a gold tooled decoration on the front cover, spine and inner cover.

The crimson book features an EIIR cypher in gold on the front, silk endpapers and hand-sewn headbands in the colours of the US flag with all pages in gilt.