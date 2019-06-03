- ITV Report
The present the Queen gave to Donald Trump on US president's visit to Buckingham Palace
The Queen presented US President Donald Trump with a specially decorated book written by war-time prime minister Winston Churchill.
Mr Trump was gifted with a first edition of The Second World War from 1959, complete with a gold tooled decoration on the front cover, spine and inner cover.
The crimson book features an EIIR cypher in gold on the front, silk endpapers and hand-sewn headbands in the colours of the US flag with all pages in gilt.
She also gave Mr Trump a three-piece Duofold pen set - a fountain pen, rollerball pen and ball point pen with EIIR cypher - using the obsidian design, exclusively made for the Queen.
First Lady Melania Trump was presented with a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.
Its royal blue decoration featured roses, thistles and shamrocks to represent the ceiling of the palace music room.
Donald Trump’s present to the Queen has not yet been revealed.