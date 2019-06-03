- ITV Report
-
Trump to feast on Windsor lamb and strawberry sable at banquet
Donald Trump will dine on a menu of Windsor lamb and strawberry sable at the Queen’s state banquet.
In the opulent Buckingham Palace ballroom, the US president, First Lady Melania Trump and four of Mr Trump’s five children are first being treated to steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce.
This will be followed by saddle of new season Windsor lamb, with herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce.
The menu will have been chosen from four possible alternatives presented to the Queen by royal chefs.
Preparations in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace begin as close to the event as possible - with every dish handmade from scratch.
Mr Trump is known to have a sweet tooth so is likely to enjoy the pudding – strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream – made of crisp biscuits, smooth pastry cream and fresh strawberries.
Here is the menu:
– Steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce.
– Saddle of new season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce.
– Strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream.
– Selection of assorted fresh fruits.
– Coffee and petit fours.
The state banquet by numbers
1 hour and 15 minutes - Time it takes to serve the banquet
1 hour and 30 minutes - Time it takes to clear away afterwards
4 - Days taken to lay the table
6 - Glasses at each place setting
170 - Guests
8 - Members of the Trump family at the dinner - Mr Trump, First Lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and his wife Lara, and Tiffany Trump.
16 - Members of the royal family present
18in - the space for each place setting
23 - Floral displays around the banquet table
75ft - Length of the table
100 - Ivory candles in the ballroom
1020 - Glasses used
£1,400 - Cost of a bottle of Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1900, 1er Cru Classe, Pauillac which is among the drinks being served
4,000 - Pieces in the silver gilt George IV's Grand Service dinner set, including 14 tureens, 20 sauce tureens, 140 dishes, 288 dinner plates, 118 salts, 12 ice pails, 12 mirrored plateaux, 58 dessert stands and centrepieces, and 107 candelabras