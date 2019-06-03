Trumps have busy day with Royal Family on first day of state visit

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have a busy day of meet-and-greets with the Royal Family on the first day of their state visit.

The US president and the First Lady took off from Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC at around 8.45pm local time on Sunday evening (1.45am BST) and are expected to land at Stansted later this morning.

From there the Trumps are due to head to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

A string of events have been prepared to honour the couple, including a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden before Mr Trump has the opportunity to inspect the Guard of Honour.

Elsewhere, royal gun salutes will fire in Green Park and at the Tower of London to mark the Trumps’ arrival.

They will then visit Westminster Abbey where the president is due to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.