Waitrose takes hundreds of products out of packaging for waste reduction trial

Customers will be able to fill up their own containers with products ranging from pasta and wine to washing up liquid as part of a trial by Waitrose.

The scheme will provide a dedicated refill zone with dispensers for a range of products, as well as the UK’s first supermarket “pick and mix” for frozen fruit including mango, strawberries and pineapple, the retailer said.

Customers will be able to “borrow a box” from the store to shop with and then return on their next visit.

Waitrose & Partners said the ideas have the potential to save on thousands of tonnes of unnecessary plastic and packaging.

They are being tested at the store in Botley Road, Oxford, which has been transformed to take hundreds of products out of their packaging for the Waitrose Unpacked trial.