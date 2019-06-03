Why Corbyn’s Trump protest divides his party, writes Robert Peston

In refusing to come out for a confirmatory referendum as the primary aim of Brexit policy, Jeremy Corbyn, and his 4M allies - Len McCluskey, Karie Murphy, Seumas Milne and Andrew Murray - have signalled they would not want to turn their backs on Labour's traditional working class voters, many of whom were Brexiters, and did not wish Labour to become the party of the lefty London middle classes.

So it is a bit confusing that Labour's leader has chosen not only to boycott the state banquet for Donald Trump tonight, but tomorrow he'll be the most important speaker at the anti-Trump rally.

Because in being the figurehead for the anti-Trump movement Corbyn is playing explicitly to the metropolitan middle class gallery.

Even if Labour's working-class voters don't love Trump, they have traditionally been pro America.,