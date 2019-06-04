Apple TV to add support for PlayStation and Xbox controllers

Apple’s growing interest in the video games industry has been reiterated by the tech giant announcing its Apple TV is to begin supporting Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

As part of the update to the tvOS software which runs the streaming box, the controllers from the world’s two most popular games consoles can now be connected to the device to use for gaming.

It comes ahead of the launch of Apple’s new video games streaming service – Apple Arcade – which is due to launch later this year.

Arcade is to offer unlimited access to more than 100 new games – many of which will be exclusive to the platform – for a monthly subscription fee.

It will offer an alternative to existing and upcoming streaming services for gamers.

Xbox maker Microsoft is currently developing a new gaming streaming service called Project xCloud, which will enable users to play console-standard video games on any device.

Meanwhile, Sony currently offers a gaming streaming service through its PlayStation Now platform.

The tvOS update also includes new multi-user support, which will provide personalised recommendations to each user based on their profile and habits, as well as a revamped home screen and new underwater themed screen savers, created in collaboration with the team behind Blue Planet.