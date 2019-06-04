Caster Semenya allowed to compete again after Swiss court ruling

Athlete Caster Semenya will not have to take hormone suppressants to compete while her appeal against an IAAF ruling is pending.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has instructed the IAAF to suspend the implementation of the eligibility regulations against Semenya.

The South African track star lost her appeal on May 1 against International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in female runners.

Ruling on her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the panel said the regulations are discriminatory but concluded such discrimination is a "necessary, reasonable and proportionate means" of preserving the integrity of female athletics.

But the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has now told the IAAF to suspend eligibility regulations against Semenya while the 28-year-old’s fresh appeal is judged.

This means the double 800m Olympic champion is now free to compete.

"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision. I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free," she said.

Swiss lawyer Dorothee Schramm said the decision was a “welcome temporary protection”.

She added: “This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes.”