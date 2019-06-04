Donald Trump baby blimp takes to skies as protests against president's state visit begin

The Donald Trump baby blimp is airborne over Parliament Square, as thousands gather to protest President Trump's visit. Credit: PA

A Donald Trump baby blimp is airborne over Parliament Square, as protesters have gathered to demonstrate against the president's state visit. Mr Trump arrived in the UK on Monday, where he met with the Queen and senior members of the Royal family, and enjoyed a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. But demonstrators have descended on Trafalgar Square, Parliament Square and Whitehall in protest of the president's visit to the UK. Protesters are making their way from Trafalgar Square to Whitehall, where Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be addressing the crowds, along with Home Secretary Diane Abbott. Mr Corbyn, who refused to attend a state banquet on Monday evening for the president, said he will join crowds to "stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country". The Liberal Democrats and Green Party are appealing for the public to join them.

Thousands of protesters have descended on Trafalgar Square. Credit: Pool

A 20ft orange inflatable of the nappy-clad president, made famous during Mr Trump's visit to the UK in 2018, has taken to the skies over Parliament Square after its owner reached their fundraising target. A team of organisers wearing red jumpsuits and hats marked 'Trump Babysitters' launched the balloon to cheers from onlookers at Parliament Square. Shaista Aziz, from the Stop Trump coalition, said the blimp of the president clutching a mobile phone has "captured the world's imagination". "We know that this will definitely annoy Trump," she said. Roads are sealed off and police are standing guard in anticipation of large protests in the capital. But demonstrators are barred from protesting directly outside Downing Street, where Mr Trump was meeting Prime Minister Theresa May.

A 16ft talking robot of US President Donald Trump sitting on a gold toilet features the president's own voice. Credit: PA

Organisers of the Together Against Trump protest have billed it as a "carnival of resistance", with demonstrators gathering at Trafalgar Square from 11am to declare a "Trump-free zone". The protesters will include Handmaids Against Trump - women who will be draped in red with white hoods in homage to Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel about a crackdown on reproductive rights.

A 16ft talking robot of Mr Trump sitting on a gold toilet, which says the phrases "No collusion", "You are fake news" and "I'm a very stable genius" - the audio of which is Mr Trump's own voice - is attracting onlookers. Don Lessem travelled from Philadelphia in the US with the robot and said the robot also makes a farting sound.

Supporters not just demonstrators are taking to the streets of the capital. Credit: PA

He said: "The fart we couldn't get from him (Trump) so we had to use a generic fart." James O'Brien, from County Mayo, is selling toilet paper with Mr Trump's face printed on it in Trafalgar Square. "The only toilet paper in the world that's already got crap on it", he shouted, as he sells two for £5 out of a trolley.

A protester is selling toilet paper with Mr Trump's face printed on it. Credit: PA

A man dressed in a gorilla costume and Donald Trump mask is stood inside a cage beside the blimp, accompanied by a fellow activist in a prison uniform impersonating Boris Johnson. A sign on the cage says "do not feed the gorilla, he only eats chlorinated chicken", in apparent protest at US government hopes to see UK food standard laws changed in a future trade deal. But standing alongside the protesters are supporters of the president who support Mr Trump and the president's visit. Lewis Metcalfe, 28, from Richmond in North Yorkshire, said he took a day off work to travel to London and offer "a difference of opinion". He said: "I'm obviously going to be a minority today. I'm not here to troll, to cause a riot or cause disruption."

A man dressed as a gorilla in a Donald Trump mask stands in a cage. Credit: AP