Edinburgh named as worst UK city for traffic jams

Drivers in Edinburgh face the worst traffic congestion in the UK, according to new figures. Analysis by sat-nav manufacturer TomTom suggested that a typical rush hour journey in the Scottish capital takes 40% longer compared with free-flow conditions. London is the second-worst city for congestion with an average extra travel time of 37%, followed by Bournemouth, Hull and Belfast with 34% each.

On average, UK motorists driving in peak hours spend an extra five-and-a-half days stuck in traffic each year. Middlesbrough was found to be the least congested UK town or city analysed by TomTom. A 10-year plan to further improve traffic flow in the town – including a new “park and ride” railway station – was announced in December 2018. Edinburgh was ranked 27th in the world in terms of congestion. Mumbai took top spot, with drivers facing an average of 65% extra travel time in the Indian city.