Former British tennis star Anne Keothavong praises Johanna Konta's 'outstanding performance'

Former British tennis star Anne Keothavong has praised Johanna Konta's "outstanding performance" at the French Open.

Ms Keothavong, who has won a total of 20 singles and eight doubles titles, said: "She was right on it from the very first ball, maintained her level, didn't get tight or nervous at the end and her serve was impressive."

She added Ms Konta likes to take things one step at a time but given the performance she put on today she said: "she was capable of beating anyone out there."

Her comments come as Johanna Konta produced a remarkably dominant performance against last year's runner-up, winning 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to become the first British woman to reach the French Open semifinals since Jo Durie in 1983.