Heavy showers in parts of UK with sun in the south

Showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times, will move from the west and southwest into central and northern parts of the UK through the course of the day.

The rain will clear to sunny spells and potentially heavy showers across southern and west parts.

Showers and some brighter or sunnier spells are also expected across eastern England, these showers may also be heavy at times during the afternoon.

It will be a largely dry day for the far north of Scotland and the Northern Isles. Highs of 21 Celsius (70 F).