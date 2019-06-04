Housing associations report fuel poverty increase

Increasing numbers of housing association tenants are either in fuel poverty or at increased risk of it, a survey suggests.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) survey also found a rise in tenants disconnecting their power or heating due to lack of money.

A total of 52 members of the association responded to the poll.

Almost three quarters (73%) of the 37 which responded to a question on fuel poverty said there had been a rise in tenants either experiencing this or who are at risk of doing so.

Fuel poverty is defined as a household spending 10% of its net income on fuel costs after housing, care and childcare costs.

Respondents suggested the rise is particularly linked to welfare reform and the increasing cost of living, as well as energy price hikes and burgeoning fuel debt.