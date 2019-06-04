Jay-Z 'becomes first hip-hop star billionaire'

Rapper Jay-Z is the first hip-hop star to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

The 49-year-old musician reached the milestone thanks to business interests in fashion, a sports management company and a stake in ride hailing app Uber, the magazine said.

Jay-Z, who is married to pop star Beyonce, is also a part owner of the streaming service Tidal, another source of income on top of his chart-topping music.

It means his net worth "conservatively totals" $1 billion, about £789 million, Forbes reports.