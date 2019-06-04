KuToo: Japanese women hand in petition urging government to ban bosses from forcing female staff to wear high heels

A petition protesting against the near-obligatory pressure Japanese women come under to wear high heels to work has been handed to a Government official.

Signed by almost 20,000 women, the #KuToo campaign, which has attracted headlines around the world, started with a single tweet by Yumi Ishikawa.

The writer and actress who also works part-time at a funeral parlour, tweeted her frustration about the dress code, which stipulates that women have to wear high heels. The original tweet received over 67,000 likes and nearly 30,000 retweets.

Ishikawa then launched the #KuToo movement - the campaign is a play on the words from the Japanese word "kutsu" - meaning shoes - and "kutsuu" - meaning "pain" - and quickly won support from nearly 19,000 people online.

Speaking on Monday after her meeting with labour ministry officials, she told reporters: "Today we submitted a petition calling for the introduction of laws banning employers from forcing women to wear heels as sexual discrimination or harassment.''

She added that the official who met her ''was a woman and sympathetic to our petition... and told us that this is the first time voices of this kind reached the ministry.