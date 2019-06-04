Loughinisland film-makers to retrieve seized material

Two arrested documentary makers will on Tuesday retrieve a haul of journalistic material unlawfully seized by police.

Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey will travel to a police station in Belfast to collect their possessions, hours after detectives dramatically dropped their investigation into them.

Police are being forced by the courts to return laptops, hard drives, mobile phones, notepads and millions of digital files.

The outcome of last week’s challenge in the civil courts, which ruled search warrants used by police unlawful, prompted officers to announce late on Monday that their criminal probe into the film makers was being discontinued.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey were arrested last August over the alleged theft of a police watchdog document that appeared in their film on a notorious loyalist massacre during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The reporters, who insist the material on the Loughinisland killings came from an anonymous whistleblower, had been on bail ever since.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had asked Durham Police to investigate the alleged theft.

Both organisations confirmed on Monday that the reporters were no longer under investigation – though they said the probe into the alleged theft would continue.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey told the Press Association: “Our first thoughts are with the Loughinisland families.

“The attack on us was an attack on them. We call on the PSNI and Durham to apologise to them for putting them through this unlawful charade.

“The police have dropped the case for one reason only – finally, they accept that by arresting us and raiding our homes and offices, they were the ones that acted unlawfully.”

The film makers’ case has attracted worldwide attention, with the award-winning reporters having mobilised a high-profile campaign against what they portrayed as an attack on press freedom.

Monday’s development came days after three senior judges in Belfast quashed warrants used by police to seize a wide range of journalistic material from early morning raids on the men’s homes and their film company, Fine Point.

Their 2017 documentary No Stone Unturned broke new ground by naming suspects it said were involved in the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) killings of six Catholic men gathered in a village pub watching the Republic of Ireland play a World Cup football match on TV.